What the papers say – September 25

A number of stories make up the UK’s news agenda on Monday, including the Army being brought in due to a mass police walkout, delays to the HS2 line and Marcus Rashford’s car crash.

The The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times report soldiers will be drafted in to replace police officers due to a mass walkout after an officer was charged with murder.

The Independent says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are set to delay the HS2 northern line by up to seven years.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror feature a story on Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford who was “lucky to escape injury” in a late-night car crash.

The Daily Mail leads with a story on new plans by Mr Sunak to force convicted rapists to serve their full sentence.

More than 100 economists have warned Mr Sunak his net zero target delays will raise the cost of living, according to the i.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times runs with a story on Russia succeeding to avoid G7 sanctions on “most of it’s oil exports”.

The Metro says almost 400,000 people spent 24 hours or more in A&E departments in 2022/23.

And the Daily Star puts its focus on Storm Agnes which will bring 80mph winds, flooding and travel chaos.