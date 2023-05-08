Jump to content

In Pictures: Faith leaders, politicians and royals all pitch in for Big Help Out

More than 1,500 charities were involved in the volunteering initiative, which formed part of the King’s coronation celebrations.

PA Reporter
Monday 08 May 2023 18:47
The Prince of Wales, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pose with volunteers in Slough during their Big Help Out visit (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Prince of Wales, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pose with volunteers in Slough during their Big Help Out visit (Daniel Leal/PA)
(PA Wire)

Festivities to mark the King’s coronation continued on Monday with the Big Help Out.

The initiative – organised by The Together Coalition and partners including The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK – was designed to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

Although the King and Queen were not appearing publicly on Monday, other royals and religious and political leaders were out and about lending a hand.

