Sunak leaving D-Day events early to do TV interview was ‘a mistake’ – Mercer

Rishi Sunak made a “significant mistake” by leaving D-Day memorial events early to carry out a TV interview, his own minister for veterans said.

The Prime Minister has apologised and said that “on reflection” he should have stayed in Normandy for a major international ceremony attended by world leaders.

Instead, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron represented the UK Government, while Mr Sunak’s rival for the keys to No 10, Sir Keir Starmer, was also there rubbing shoulders with world leaders.

Veterans’ minister Johnny Mercer said he understood the “outrage” at the Prime Minister’s actions.

Sir Keir said Mr Sunak “will have to answer for his own actions” in leaving Normandy ahead of the international D-Day event but “for me there was nowhere else I was going to be”.

The Prime Minister left Normandy to record an ITV General Election interview which will air next week.

The broadcaster said the timing of the interview was suggested by the Conservative Party.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK,” Mr Sunak said.

“On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

The Prime Minister denied reports he had considered missing the Normandy elements of the D-Day anniversary commemorations entirely.

He told broadcasters it was “simply not right” to suggest he had thought about not travelling to France.

Mr Mercer said he understood the “outrage” but he defended Mr Sunak’s record on veterans’ issues.

“I get the outrage. It’s a mistake. It’s a significant mistake for which he’s apologised,” Mr Mercer told the Sun.

He suggested that Mr Sunak’s team should take a share of the blame for their advice to him.

“Obviously it’s a mistake. The PM on these visits receives a lot of advice on what he should and shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s decision to leave the 80th anniversary events early caused unease within a Tory party already nervous about its General Election prospects on July 4.

The Prime Minister’s apology came while children’s minister David Johnston was touring broadcast studios, struggling to defend Mr Sunak’s decision.

On Times Radio he was confronted with a message from one Conservative activist who said they “wonder whether I should bother” going out to knock doors for the party “when the Prime Minister seems to be doing all he can to lose the election”.

Sir Craig Oliver, who was Lord Cameron’s No 10 communications chief, said Mr Sunak stood accused of “not getting what it is to be Prime Minister”.

The D-Day events were planned long before Mr Sunak called the General Election.

“I think if you’re planning these things, you’ve got to say ‘look, that’s going to block the Prime Minister out’. It’s a very important moment for the country. But it’s also a very important moment to show that you’re being prime ministerial,” Sir Craig told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“And the problem for Rishi Sunak this morning is he’s accused of not getting what it is to be a Prime Minister and what his duties are as a Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister’s actions were seized on by political opponents, not least Reform UK which hopes to eat into Tory support.

Reform’s leader Nigel Farage said: “I was honoured to help raise £100,000 for the Taxi Charity to send veterans back to Normandy. It was a pleasure to meet them at the various events.

“Rishi Sunak could not even be bothered to attend the international event above Omaha Beach. Who really believes in our people, him or me?”

Sir Keir suggested there was a “mismatch” between Mr Sunak’s proposal to require 18-year-olds to do national service and his refusal to spend a whole day in France honouring D-Day veterans.

Asked whether there was a mismatch, he said: “I think there is and he’s going to have to answer for the choices that he made.”

The Labour leader told ITV during a campaign visit in Greater London: “I was surprised because it’s a humbling day.

“This is the 80-year anniversary of an operation by brave young women and men not much older than my son who ran up those beaches on D-Day under gunfire, scared but brave, and to just contemplate that I found humbling.”

He added: “For me there was only one choice, which was to be there.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Sunak’s actions had brought shame to the office of Prime Minister.

“One of the greatest privileges of the office of Prime Minister is to be there to honour those who served, yet Rishi Sunak abandoned them on the beaches of Normandy,” Sir Ed said.

“He has brought shame to that office and let down our country.”