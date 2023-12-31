What the papers say – December 31

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Politics is the focus for several newspaper front pages in the final editions of the year.

The Sunday Express says Rishi Sunak has strongly hinted at tax cuts in 2024.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister has held meetings with Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings about a return to Number 10.

There is bad news for Mr Sunak in The Sunday Times as it reports a poll which says more people prefer Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Observer also focuses on the Opposition leader as it quotes a book from one of his MPs claiming the Labour leader has little purpose and direction as the party heads into 2024.

The Mail on Sunday says civil servants in Whitehall have struck deals to work from home, dubbing them “pampered mandarins”.

The Sunday Mirror concentrates on a poll questioning the role of the King and the royal family.

The Sun on Sunday Sunday People says Britain is in for a blustery night as revellers take to the streets to celebrate the new year.

And the Daily Star Sunday relays just how many drinks Britons will down on New Year’s Eve.