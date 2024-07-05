Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Labour laughs and Tory misery amid landslide for Sir Keir

The evening left the Conservative Party decimated.

Pa
Friday 05 July 2024 08:10
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election in central London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election in central London (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the next UK prime minister after Labour claimed a resounding victory in the General Election.

A record 11 Cabinet ministers lost their seats as the Conservative Party endured a disastrous evening which leader Rishi Sunak described as “sobering”.

It was also a good night for the Liberal Democrats – with Sir Ed Davey describing their performance as “exceptional” – and Reform, with Nigel Farage among at least four MPs returned.

Here are some of the best images from a memorable election night:

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Neil Kinnock at the Tate Modern after securing victory (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Neil Kinnock at the Tate Modern after securing victory (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Nick the Incredible Flying Brick and Bobby ‘Elmo’ Smith (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Nick the Incredible Flying Brick and Bobby ‘Elmo’ Smith (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech at Northallerton Leisure Centre (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech at Northallerton Leisure Centre (Temilade Adelaja/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Northallerton Leisure Centre after conceding defeat (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Northallerton Leisure Centre after conceding defeat (Temilade Adelaja/PA) (PA Wire)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at King’s Centre in Chessington (Yui Mok/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at King’s Centre in Chessington (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrates at the London Art Bar (James Manning/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrates at the London Art Bar (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at Clacton Leisure Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at Clacton Leisure Centre (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
Senior Conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after losing his seat (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Senior Conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after losing his seat (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Former home secretary Suella Braverman closes her eyes after securing victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former home secretary Suella Braverman closes her eyes after securing victory (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the declaration for the Godalming and Ash constituency (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the declaration for the Godalming and Ash constituency (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson was the first MP to secure their seat after winning the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson was the first MP to secure their seat after winning the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney reflects on a poor showing for his party (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney reflects on a poor showing for his party (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson shakes hands with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long after retaining his seat in the East Belfast constituency (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson shakes hands with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long after retaining his seat in the East Belfast constituency (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in