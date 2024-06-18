Jump to content

In Pictures: Frisbee throwing and boat trips on election campaign trail

Party leaders have been busy promoting their policies.

Pa
Tuesday 18 June 2024 18:08
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Torridge and Tavistock Sir Geoffrey Cox, during a visit to Clovelly in north Devon (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Torridge and Tavistock Sir Geoffrey Cox, during a visit to Clovelly in north Devon (Leon Neal/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chatted to fishermen in north Devon and took a boat trip, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined forces with entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis for a visit to the Hampshire School of Jewellery in Basingstoke.

In Scotland, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described change in Scotland as a “two-stage process” as he published his party’s manifesto, and Lib Deb leader Sir Ed Davey continued his campaigning with a game of frisbee during a visit to Crowd Hill Farm, in Hampshire.

