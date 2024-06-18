In Pictures: Frisbee throwing and boat trips on election campaign trail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chatted to fishermen in north Devon and took a boat trip, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined forces with entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis for a visit to the Hampshire School of Jewellery in Basingstoke.

In Scotland, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described change in Scotland as a “two-stage process” as he published his party’s manifesto, and Lib Deb leader Sir Ed Davey continued his campaigning with a game of frisbee during a visit to Crowd Hill Farm, in Hampshire.