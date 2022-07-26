What the papers say – July 26

The front pages see the former Chancellor and the Foreign Secretary clash over taxes, inflation and personality.

The “gloves are off” according to the i, which characterises the inter-party contest as “nasty”, while Metro dubs it “blue on blue warfare” and The Times says: “Bitter Tory rivals get personal.”

The Daily Express writes that the contest’s “great divide” is the question of tax cuts “now or later”.

The question of inflation was also central to the debate, as The Guardian reports, while Ms Truss’s claim that Mr Sunak would be a “new Gordon Brown” leads The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail leads on Ms Truss’s promise to “curb militant unions” amid a strike wave in the UK.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports the public spending gap between Northern England and London has doubled.

The Financial Times reports fears of a gas crisis in Europe are mounting as Russia cuts more supplies.

Children are being sold “deadly knives” without having to prove their age, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports Cristiano Ronaldo is flying back to Manchester to demand he is allowed to leave Manchester United.

And the Daily Star leads on research into the reduction of crime due to police patrols.