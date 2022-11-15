Jump to content

Ricky Tomlinson urges Government to keep triple lock to save pensioners

Rishi Sunak earlier said pensioners were ‘at the forefront’ of his mind.

Meg Hill
Tuesday 15 November 2022 02:11
Ricky Tomlinson urges Government to keep triple lock to save pensioners (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ricky Tomlinson urges Government to keep triple lock to save pensioners (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ricky Tomlinson has urged the Government to keep the pensions triple lock to help struggling pensions, warning some will die if they are not provided assistance amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Brookside and Cracker actor said the triple lock was “a right” and that it was a “disgrace” some pensioners and veterans were being forced to use food banks.

State pensions and benefits increased by 3.1% this year, after the pensions triple lock – which guarantees an increase in line with average earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is higher – was temporarily suspended.

“I know people will die, because some of them are so proud they think they are asking for handouts and they won’t do it. They’re entitled to whatever they need. Shelter, warmth and food is not too much to ask,” Mr Tomlinson told the Daily Mirror.

“They shouldn’t have to be worrying about ­electric and gas bills. The triple lock is a right. They paid, in a lot of cases, the ultimate price. They say lest we forget but I think we have forgotten.”

Rishi Sunak earlier said pensioners were “at the forefront” of his mind, as he hinted at reinstating the triple lock as he spoke to reporters accompanying him on his trip to the G20 in Bali.

He said: “My track record as Chancellor shows I care very much about those pensioners, particularly when it comes to things like energy and heating because they are especially vulnerable to cold weather.

“That’s why when I announced support earlier this year as Chancellor we made extra provision for pensioners to receive up to £300 alongside their winter fuel payments to help them cope with energy bills over the winter.

“So I am someone who understands the particular challenge of pensioners.

“They will always be at the forefront of my mind.”

Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering imposing up to £60 billion in tax rises and spending cuts in Thursday’s autumn budget, but Mr Sunak hinted they could avoid real-terms cuts on state pensions by increasing them in line with rocketing inflation.

Treasury sources would neither confirm nor deny speculation ahead of Thursday’s statement.

