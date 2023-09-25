What the papers say – September 26

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s call for migrant reform, allegations against Russell Brand and debate over the HS2 high-speed rail feature on the front of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mail echo Suella Braverman’s push towards “radical reform”, with the Home Secretary saying without it 780 million people will be eligible to claim asylum.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and The Sun say the Metropolitan Police have “received a number of allegations” against comedian and actor Russell Brand.

The Times reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “alarmed” by the rising cost of the HS2 high-speed rail.

The Independent says there is a cabinet split over Mr Sunak’s plans to ditch the HS2.

The American owners of Birmingham City FC have warned Mr Sunak that if he scraps the HS2 high-speed rail it will damage trust in Britain, according to the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, The Guardian runs with a story on the “shocking state of prisons” with the prison watchdog saying one in 10 prisons should be shut down.

The i features a story on Labour’s plans to hit private schools with a 20% VAT charge in their first year of winning power.

And the Daily Star says the RSPCA is at “breaking point” with the cost of living crisis causing large numbers of rabbits and guinea pigs to be abandoned.