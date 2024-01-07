What the papers say – January 7

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A range of different stories jostle for attention on the front pages of the year’s first Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times concentrates on the growing “fury” over the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, saying Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is exploring ways to exonerate wrongly convicted sub-postmasters.

Released court documents involving paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein occupy the front of the Mail on Sunday, which says they reveal jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was told to search emails for mentions of the Duke of York and sexual terms.

Andrew is also on the front of the Sunday Mirror, which says he will not move out of his home at Windsor.

Politics takes centre stage on several front pages with The Sunday Telegraph leading on an interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak where he goes further than Chancellor Jeremy Hunt by saying his priority is cutting taxes with curbs in welfare paving the way.

The Observer has bad news for Mr Sunak as it says an “explosive” Covid inquiry report will be published before the likely date of the general election.

Mr Hunt is coming under fire, according to The Independent which says his pre-election pledge of expanding free childcare in 2024 is “unravelling” over funding.

The Sunday Express turns its attention to small boats carrying migrants across the Channel, saying criminal gangs are charging an average of £4,000 per person for the journey.

The Sun on Sunday gives over its front page to Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and her late husband Derek Draper taking a flight from Mexico, where he had been receiving specialist care, in a bid to save his life.

And the mental and physical benefits of darts is the focus of the Daily Star Sunday.