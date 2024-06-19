What the papers say – June 19

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s Wednesday papers are led by Tory claims that a Labour government will target money-savers with taxes.

The claims stem from Sir Keir Starmer ruling out increasing taxes for “working people”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports a Labour dossier revealed plans for tax raids to raise 60 billion, while the Daily Express says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned the party would plunder savers’ accounts “within weeks”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says the Conservatives are “adrift from reality” after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government had done a “great job”.

Senior Tories are already jostling to replace the PM as the party’s leader following the General Election, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian reports the NHS would buy beds in care homes to cut hospital waits under a Labour government.

The Telegraph leads with analysis showing the UK is 20 years behind Europe on cancer care.

The i reports the Government has held private talks over cashflow issues at major IT contractor Atos.

Metro leads with a forensic accountant telling the Post Office Horizon inquiry that he felt he was “dealing with a cover-up”.

And the Daily Star says a quarter of young adults admit to eating while on the toilet.