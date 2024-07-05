Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keir Starmer to be new prime minister as Rishi Sunak concedes defeat

The Prime Minister said it had been a ‘sobering’ night for the Tories as Labour was on course for a landslide.

David Hughes
Friday 05 July 2024 04:59
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Northallerton Leisure Centre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, for the count for the Richmond and Northallerton constituency in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Northallerton Leisure Centre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, for the count for the Richmond and Northallerton constituency in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK’s next prime minister after Rishi Sunak admitted defeat in the face of a Labour landslide.

The Prime Minister said voters had delivered a “sobering verdict” on his party after 14 years in power.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people around the country had declared they were “ready for change”.

In his acceptance speech after retaining his Richmond and Northallerton seat, Mr Sunak said: “The Labour Party has won this General Election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at his constituency count (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at his constituency count (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak added: “Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner with goodwill on all sides.

“And it’s something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss. To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in