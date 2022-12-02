Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak faces first by-election test as polls close in Chester

The result is expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 02 December 2022 00:24
Polls have closed in Chester after people in the constituency cast votes for a new MP in Rishi Sunak’s first test at the ballot box (Danny Lawson/PA)
Polls have closed in Chester after people in the constituency cast votes for a new MP in Rishi Sunak’s first test at the ballot box (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Polls have closed in Chester after people in the constituency cast votes for a new MP in Rishi Sunak’s first test at the ballot box.

The contest in the City of Chester will give Labour and the Tories a glimpse into how voters are reacting to a tumultuous six months for the Government, as it is the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson’s defenestration and the market chaos that defined Liz Truss’s short stint in No 10.

The vote is to replace former Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Mr Matheson, who denied the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and was asked to resign by Labour before he quit.

Election officials confirmed that turnout was 41.2%, with 28,541 votes cast in the December poll.

Recommended

The final result expected in the early hours of Friday morning, with counting underway.

Labour is expected to hold on the seat, having won it in 2019 for the third time in a row with a majority of 6,164.

We need to send a really clear message to the Conservative Government

Labour candidate Sam Dixon

The Tories, who last secured the affluent constituency in 2010, came in second in the last vote, with the Lib Dems in third.

Labour’s candidate Sam Dixon has described the by-election as “our poll of polls on Rishi Sunak”.

“We need to send a really clear message to the Conservative Government,” she told the Labour List website.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Liz Wardlaw, the NHS nurse standing for the Tories, has said she can offer “real-life experience” in the role.

The last two by-elections, which took place on the same day in June, were a disaster for the Conservatives, with Labour snatching Wakefield and the Liberal Democrats securing a historic victory in Tiverton and Honiton.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in