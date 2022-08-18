Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liz Truss agrees to interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson

Her Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak sat down with the veteran political journalist last week.

Sophie Wingate
Thursday 18 August 2022 17:35
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss has agreed to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Nick Robinson.

The Tory leadership frontrunner will take part in the one-to-one interview at 7pm on August 30 on BBC One, the BBC News Press Team tweeted on Thursday.

Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10 Rishi Sunak sat down with Mr Robinson last week, while the Foreign Secretary appears to have resisted the invite until now.

Ms Truss has also so far declined to be interviewed by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil on Channel 4, while Mr Sunak has faced a grilling by him.

Recommended

She did however face questions from a GB News audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in an hour-long programme last week, something Mr Sunak has so far avoided.

Mr Robinson, who is also a presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, tweeted on Wednesday: “I interviewed @RishiSunak on BBC One a week ago for ‘Our next Prime Minister – the interviews.’ As I said on the programme we also want to do an in depth interview Liz Truss. We are still hopeful she will find the time”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in