Sunak says Ice, Ice Baby is go-to karaoke song

Facebook Q&A, Mr Sunak admitted that he was not a ‘massive karaoke fan’, but if pushed he would choose the 1990s hit.

Dominic McGrath
Thursday 25 August 2022 13:26
Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak said that his karaoke song of choice would be Ice, Ice, Baby by American rapper Vanilla Ice.

The catchy hip-hop song is a apparently a favourite of the former chancellor, despite him admitting to not being a major karaoke enthusiast.

It comes as Mr Sunak hopes to raise the temperature of the contest to replace Boris Johnson, even as polls suggest that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on course for victory.

In a live Facebook Q&A, Mr Sunak admitted that he was not a “massive karaoke fan” but if pushed he would choose the 1990s hit, which features prominently a bass line from the song Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie.

After taking a second to consider, he said he could do the rap “quite happily”.

Rapper Vanilla Ice (Zak Hussein/PA)
Questioner and ally Mel Stride joked that he thought Mr Sunak might choose I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

In the same exchange, Mr Sunak also said that among those he has been starstruck by in the past were former BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg and TV presenter Andi Peters.

Politicians are often quizzed on favoured karaoke tracks and leadership rival Ms Truss has made no secret of her love of the pastime.

During the campaign, she admitted to being a fan of 1980s music, with I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston her go-to karaoke song.

