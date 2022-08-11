Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Do not let windfall tax run beyond 2025, energy chiefs tell PM candidates

Offshore Energies UK wrote to both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Craig Paton
Friday 12 August 2022 00:01
The body also called for a re-commitment to the North Sea Transition Deal from both candidates (Jane Barlow/PA)
The body also called for a re-commitment to the North Sea Transition Deal from both candidates (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

An oil and gas body has urged the candidates in the running to become prime minister to scrap the windfall tax on profits as soon as possible.

In open letters to both candidates, Offshore Energies UK claimed the sector would pay about £13.8 billion into the Treasury next year as a result of the windfall tax and corporation taxes.

But the body raised concerns about the potential impact the law could have on investor confidence in the industry, urging both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to scrap it “when possible” and not to extend it beyond the 2025 sunset clause.

In the letters, OEUK chief executive officer Deirdre Michie wrote: “While the Energy Profits Levy Act means the sector is now providing the UK Government with (about) £13.8 billion of the overall £15 billion package of support for consumers, we remain concerned at the negative impact on investor confidence and want to work with the new cabinet to ensure that this is mitigated where possible.”

Ms Michie also made six other requests of whoever wins the contest, including re-committing to the North Sea Transition Deal, ensuring regular “fiscal forums” are held in Aberdeen between the sector and the new prime minister and chancellor.

Recommended

The letters added: “In the coming weeks, we will be engaging with both candidates and your respective campaign teams to ensure the sector’s voice is heard at this pivotal time for energy security and delivering on the UK’s net-zero commitments by 2050.”

The calls come as energy companies are reporting increases in profit, including BP announcing, last week, profits of £6.9 billion in just one quarter this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in