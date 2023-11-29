Just Stop Oil protesters hold ‘wide awake’ demo outside Sunak’s London home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have broken up a “wide awake” demonstration by Just Stop Oil protesters outside the Prime Minister’s London home calling for a halt on fossil fuel exploration in the UK.

The protest group said that about 18 supporters gathered outside Rishi Sunak’s home and beat pots and pans while carrying placards stating: “COP Failure=Crop Failure”, “No rest for the Wicked” and “Arrest the Real Criminals”.

They were joined by musician Louise Harris who played her protest song We Tried – which has previously reached number one in the iTunes singles chart.

Just Stop Oil said that police attended and detained the protesters at the scene.

It said in a statement on its website: “There should be no rest for the wicked. Rishi Sunak has already abandoned the promises he made to his own children on climate – he should have listened to them.

“New oil and gas is a sealed death warrant for the young and those who have done the least to contribute to this crisis.

“It’s disgraceful that an unelected Prime Minister should throw our futures away to squeeze out more profit for his fossil fuel lobbyist cronies.

“Any politician who has the slightest desire to represent the interests of the British people would immediately ban all new licences for oil and gas in the UK.”

Community worker Pia Bastide, 29, said: “People with flooded homes can’t sleep. Children dying from starvation can’t sleep. Communities staring down wildfires can’t sleep. So why should climate criminals like Rishi Sunak get a peaceful night’s sleep?”

No 10 has declined to comment on the incident and the Metropolitan Police has been contacted for details of any arrests.

The protest comes after Greenpeace activists scaled Mr Sunak’s North Yorkshire home in August in protest against the Government’s decision to expand North Sea oil drilling have been released on police bail.

Four people were arrested after they used ladders and ropes to climb on the grade II-listed manor house in Kirby Sigston and drape oil-black fabric over the property.

A fifth activist was later arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in connection with the stunt.