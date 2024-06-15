Jump to content

In Pictures: Military pomp of Trooping the Colour marks Kate’s return

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among the dignitaries at the event to mark the King’s birthday.

Pa
Saturday 15 June 2024 13:31
Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales returned to public duties for the first time in 2024 at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Kate – who revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year – joined other royals at the event to mark the King’s birthday.

Charles and Camilla were cheered by crowds of onlookers at the military spectacle in central London.

