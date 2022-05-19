What the papers say – May 19
The threats of rising inflation and the cost of living continue to feature on the front pages.
The nation’s papers are led by the Government considering new measures to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.
The Daily Mail says ministers are examining a “triple tax cut” to ease the cost of living, while the Financial Times carries comments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak warning “the next few months will be tough”.
The Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Express report on how inflation and soaring costs are affecting everyday Britons, with warnings that children, the poor and pensioners are being hit the hardest.
The Guardian says the new HM chief inspector of constabulary has urged police to use “discretion” when deciding whether to prosecute desperate shoplifters amid rising poverty levels.
Elsewhere, the i leads with MPs blocking an inquiry into alleged rapists working in Parliament, as they argue it risks breaching confidentiality.
The Daily Telegraph leads with Russian President Vladimir Putin being accused of deliberately impacting global food supplies.
Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie will leave the UK in the wake of the “Wagatha Christie” trial, according to The Sun.
And the Daily Star says a former Bank of England economist believes the word maths is “too scary”.
