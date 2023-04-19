Northern Ireland can never go back to its violent past, says Sunak

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Northern Ireland can never go back to its violent past, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told a gathering of past and present political leaders in Co Down.

The event featured one of the most significant audiences in Northern Ireland’s history, including four former prime ministers, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, three former Taoisigh and former US president Bill Clinton.

It followed a major three-day conference at the Queen’s University in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Sunak told guests they were gathered to mark a “truly extraordinary achievement” in the 1998 accord which largely brought the Troubles to an end.

He referred to meeting Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was seriously injured after being shot by dissidents in Omagh earlier this year.

The Prime Minister said they agreed that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent past.

“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach, DCI John Caldwell,” he said.

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘we can’t go back’.”

“We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this, we will never go back.

“Instead we will learn the lessons of 25 years ago, we will keep working, keep moving forward, bringing everyone with us until we realise in full the future that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.”

The gathering came as the Stormont Assembly remains effectively collapsed due to a DUP boycott. The party is calling for action from the UK government over its concerns around the Brexit protocol.

Mr Sunak and Mr Varadkar had a private meeting before the dinner.

The Taoiseach’s office indicated they agreed that the 25th anniversary of the agreement is a “critical opportunity” to bring renewed focus on protecting the gains of peace.

The Irish government readout said: “Their shared priority is the return of a functioning assembly and executive and they committed to working together in the period ahead in ongoing support of the agreement and its institutions.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his desire to see the Stormont Assembly functioning again, and urged the Government to be an “honest broker”.

Speaking as he arrived at Hillsborough Castle, Sir Keir said: “My hope that that window of opportunity to get the institutions back up is there, but it will be a matter for the parties here in Northern Ireland, the UK Government has to be that honest broker.”