Rishi Sunak to take up jobs at Oxford and Stanford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rishi Sunak is set to return to his former universities as he takes up two new jobs in the UK and America.

The former prime minister announced on Tuesday he would be joining Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government as a member of its World Leaders Circle.

He will also take up a visiting fellowship at the Hoover Institution, a think thank based at Stanford University in California, where he first met his wife Akshata Murty.

Mr Sunak, who studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford before earning a master of business administration degree at Stanford, said he was “delighted” to be joining the two institutions.

Rishi’s connection to Oxford University runs deep, and it’s great to see him coming back to his alma mater to contribute in such a meaningful way Lord William Hague

He said: “Both Blavatnik and Hoover do superb work on how we can rise to the economic and security challenges we face and seize the technological opportunities of our time.

“I have huge affection for both Oxford and Stanford. I was fortunate enough to study at both, they shaped my life and career, and I look forward to contributing to their world-leading research in the months and years ahead.”

The positions are Mr Sunak’s first since returning to the backbenches last year, where he remains the MP for Richmond and Northallerton, in North Yorkshire.

In accepting roles at major universities, he has followed two of his predecessors in Number 10.

Sir Tony Blair taught a course at Yale University shortly after leaving Downing Street, while Gordon Brown became a “distinguished leader in residence” at New York University.

Lord William Hague, chancellor of Oxford University and one of Mr Sunak’s predecessors as Conservative leader, said the former prime minister’s experience and “deep understanding of the challenges facing governments today” would be “a huge asset”.

Lord Hague added: “Rishi’s connection to Oxford University runs deep, and it’s great to see him coming back to his alma mater to contribute in such a meaningful way.

“I have no doubt his insights will inspire the next generation of leaders who are starting their journey here at Oxford.”

Condoleezza Rice, the former US secretary of state and current director of the Hoover Institution, also welcomed his appointment, saying Mr Sunak’s “extensive policy and global experience will enrich our fellowship and help to define important policies moving forward”.

She said: “The United States and the UK share a very special bond, and we look forward to the impact of his work on the many challenges facing democracies and the world in years to come.”

The Blavatnik School of Government teaches postgraduate courses in public policy, and counts former Colombian president Ivan Duque among its World Leaders Circle, while the Hoover Institution is a public policy think tank.

Other distinguished visiting fellows at the Hoover Institution include former Conservative chancellor George Osborne, former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer and Mr Sunak’s former foreign policy adviser John Bew.