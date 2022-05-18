What the papers say – May 18

The nation’s papers are led by the arrest of a Tory MP on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror all carry the arrest of the unnamed MP over the alleged sexual offences, which police say were committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

Metro says party whips have asked the man not to attend Parliament while police conduct their investigation.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and i report Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged by Conservative MPs to take “decisive action” to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while The Times says Mr Sunak is already planning heating bill discounts and tax cuts.

The Financial Times says inflation pressure is being further stoked by the lowest unemployment in half a century.

The Daily Mail leads with backlash against the governor of the Bank of England over its decision to allow employees to work from home four days a week.

The Sun carries the latest from the “Wagatha Christe” trial, with attention turning to a “war of words” between Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

The Independent dedicates its front page to a special report on the Ukrainian resistance in Kharkiv.

And the Daily Star says US spy bosses have revealed information on UFO sightings.