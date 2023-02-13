Prime Minister declines to commit to raising £5m match funding for quake victims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has declined to commit to increasing the Government’s £5 million support for areas in Turkey and Syria devastated by earthquakes, despite public support raising more than £60 million.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government had provided “lots of other support” and was ready to provide more.

But he did not commit to increasing the amount of match funding for the growing sum of donations to a public appeal set up in the wake of the disaster, when asked by broadcasters.

The Disasters Emergency Committee, a non-government organisation overseeing efforts by leading aid charities, raised £60 million in the first three days of its public appeal.

Asked about whether the Government would increase its match funding for the relief effort, Mr Sunak said: “It’s been amazing to see the response from the country to what is an unbelievable, devastating tragedy that is hard to comprehend the scale of.

“That’s why it’s important that we do our bit and I’m grateful to everyone who’s given generously. The Government has matched £5 million of those donations but we’re also providing lots of other support directly to the authorities in the region.”

Speaking while visiting a rapid cancer diagnosis centre in Royton, Oldham, Mr Sunak said Britain has provided support including rescue workers, tents, blankets and hygiene equipment.

He added: “We’re also continually in touch with the authorities and if they need more assistance we’re ready to provide it.”

The devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria last week.

The UN has estimated the death toll may surpass 50,000 people although official assessments currently put the figure at 35,000.

UK aid workers are already on the ground in Turkey, but the relief effort in war-torn Syria is facing organisational issues due to the continuing conflict.