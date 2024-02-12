Sunak says scrapping northern leg of HS2 helps bus services, as he visits depot
The Prime Minister was speaking as he toured the Harrogate bus depot, in North Yorkshire.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said bus services are benefiting from the Government’s decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, as he visited a depot in Harrogate.
Mr Sunak was speaking as he was shown around the latest electric buses on Monday morning, before speaking to apprentice bus drivers and engineers.
He said: “Every penny from HS2 in the North, almost £20 billion, is going to stay in the North.
“We’re here at a bus depot, which is benefiting from the £2 bus fare that we were able to put in place as a result of the reprioritisation.
“Local road schemes across the North, railway stations being reopened – those are the types of the projects I think people want us to invest in alongside road maintenance, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
Mr Sunak said the £2 bus fare cap was a direct result of his decision on HS2.
He said: “Talking to the team here, as a result of that policy, they’ve seen a 15% increase in bus numbers in this area – I’m here in Harrogate, in North Yorkshire.
“That demonstrates that policy is working and the plans we’ve put in place are the right ones.”