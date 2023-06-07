Sunak keen to see more children playing chess ‘because it’s so good for you’
The Prime Minister was visiting the Friendship Tech Prep Academy in Washington.
Rishi Sunak said he wants more children to play chess as he toured a US school where students 3D print their own sets.
The Prime Minister visited the Friendship Tech Prep Academy in Washington, where he watched a drone being flown, planted jalapeno seeds and helped conduct a science experiment.
But while inspecting the custom-made chess set, Mr Sunak spoke of his desire to get more British children playing the game.
He said: “You know, I’m actually doing a little bit of work now on how we can get more people in the United Kingdom to play chess, because it’s so good for you.
“It’s a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think and it’s a great hobby.”