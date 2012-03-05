RAF jets downed attack drones in Iranian assault on Israel, Sunak confirms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

RAF jets shot down “a number of” Iranian drones, Rishi Sunak said as he warned the fallout would have been “hard to overstate” if missiles launched in Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel were not largely intercepted.

The Prime Minister called for “calm heads to prevail” following the overnight assault on Sunday and ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.

Speaking to journalists in Downing Street, Mr Sunak confirmed RAF warplanes based in Syria and Iraq had been deployed to protect Israel, adding that lives had been saved “in neighbouring countries such as Jordan as well”.

He said: “I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians.”

Mr Sunak added: “If this attack had been successful the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate and we stand by the security of Israel and the wider region, which is of course important for our security here at home.”

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles early on Sunday in an attack that set off air raid sirens across the country.

The assault was launched in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month which killed two Iranian generals.

It marks the first time a direct military attack has been launched by Tehran on Israel despite enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The development threatens to spiral into a wider regional conflict following years of shadow wars fought between the two foes, as the war in Gaza inflames decades-old tensions in the Middle East.

Britain and the US have offered staunch support for Israel, although Tehran has threatened a “heavier” response if Washington cooperates in any further military action.

Israeli military spokesman rear admiral Daniel Hagari said 99% of more than 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles had been shot down outside the country’s borders, with aircraft intercepting more than 10 cruise missiles.

Rescuers said a seven-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel, apparently in a strike, although they said police were still investigating the circumstances of her injuries.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne and German foreign minister Annlena Baerbock joined a growing chorus of western leaders urging against escalation.

US President Joe Biden said he would convene a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced democracies on Sunday “to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack”.

The language indicated that the Biden administration does not want Iran’s assault to spiral into a broader military conflict.

A top US official said the US had informed Israel it did not plan on striking Iran itself.