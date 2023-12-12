What the papers say – December 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A looming Conservative rebellion over the Prime Minister’s Rwanda legislation dominates Tuesday’s papers.

The Times, i and Daily Mail report as many as 40 right-wing Tory MPs are prepared to either abstain or vote against the proposed legislation in its first Commons vote on Tuesday.

The Independent says Rishi Sunak is “on the rack as Tory factions feud”.

The Daily Telegraph carries commentary from former defence secretary Ben Wallace, who urges the rebels not to let the row “wreck” the Government.

The Daily Express says Lord David Cameron has also urged the warring factions to unite behind the PM.

Meanwhile, the Metro leads with Mr Sunak telling the Covid inquiry his Eat Out to Help Out scheme was the right thing to do to protect jobs during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and Financial Times report a draft deal to cut global fossil fuel production has been labelled “grossly insufficient” by delegates at the UN’s Cop28 summit.

The Daily Mirror says a study has revealed “astounding inequality” in cancer death rates across England.

The Sun leads with boxer Tyson Fury’s court battle over an £82,000 council tax bill.

And the Daily Star says 40% of Britons have concerns over their behaviour at work Christmas parties.