In Pictures: Past sacrifices remembered at anniversary events

Political leaders and City workers paused to remember the war dead ahead of weekend remembrance events.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled a short distance to view Remembrance Crosses outside Westminster Abbey, and later met Royal British Legion members at a conference centre.

It comes amid tensions over a planned protest over the Israel-Gaza conflict in London where demonstrators are expected in large numbers.

In the Square Mile, workers at Lloyd’s paused to remember the sacrifices of previous generations.

London, like other cities, was badly bombed during the Second World War.

Meanwhile, mayor of London Sadiq Khan attended a multi-faith event at City Hall.

The mayor has joined calls across the political spectrum for respect to be shown for the war dead.