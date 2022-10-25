Jump to content

Alister Jack ‘very pleased’ to be reappointed as Scottish Secretary

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been re-appointed to his role in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Lauren Gilmour
Tuesday 25 October 2022 19:50
Alister Jack arriving at Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Alister Jack arriving at Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been reappointed to his role in Rishi Sunak’s ongoing Cabinet reshuffle.

The Dumfries and Galloway MP has been in the post since 2019 when he was appointed by Boris Johnson.

During the leadership election to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, Mr Jack did not nominate a candidate.

He also previously refused to say whether he backed either Mr Sunak or Ms Truss in the Tory leadership election to succeed Boris Johnson following his resignation during the summer.

Mr Jack said he was “very pleased” to have been reappointed.

“We are facing very significant challenges both at home and abroad, and there is much to be done,” he said.

“We need to bring stability to our economy and our public finances, deliver long-term prosperity for everyone in our country, and continue to sustain and strengthen the Union.

“We will build on our track record of supporting families and businesses in Scotland, and investing millions directly into Scottish communities.

“I very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister to deliver for all parts of the United Kingdom.”

Following Ms Truss’s resignation as prime minister last week, Mr Jack said he was “sorry” to see her go, but said she was “clear that she was not able to deliver her mandate”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he had spoken to Mr Sunak on Tuesday evening.

He said: “I spoke with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this evening to discuss his plans for the United Kingdom as we navigate the difficult times our country faces.

“I hope our two governments can work constructively together for people, businesses and communities across Scotland.”

