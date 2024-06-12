Fact check: Small boat migrant crossings fell by a quarter in the last 12 months

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

In Sky News’ Battle For No 10 programme on Wednesday June 12, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked about the number of migrants coming to the UK on small boats.

Mr Sunak said: “They (Channel crossings) were down last year by a third, they’re down over the last 12 months by a little less than that.”

Evaluation

The number of people crossing the English Channel on small boats fell 35.7% between 2022 and 2023.

In the last 12 months the number of people crossing fell 26.4%.

The facts

According to data from the Home Office and Border Force, 29,437 people crossed on small boats last year, that was down by 35.7% from the 45,755 recorded the year before – just over a third, as the Prime Minister said.

In the last 12 months – measuring June 12 2023 to June 11 2024 – the number of people crossing fell to 32,371 from 44,004 in the same period a year earlier. That is a fall of 26.4%.

Links

Home Office and Border Force data last year up to June 6, 2024 – downloads as .ods file

Home Office and Border Force data for last seven days