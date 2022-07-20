Jump to content
Truss and Sunak agree to Sky News head to head

The broadcaster secured an hour-long head to head between the final two vying for the Tory leadership.

Sam Blewett
Wednesday 20 July 2022 18:38
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Media)

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have signed up to a Sky News debate after an earlier televised appearance was cancelled in the wake of fiery clashes between the candidates.

The broadcaster secured an hour-long head to head between the final two vying for the Tory leadership to take place on August 4, and to be hosted by broadcaster Kay Burley.

The pair had earlier declined to take part in a debate Sky scheduled for the wider candidates, forcing the broadcaster to cancel its plans with a day’s notice.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak tweeted: “Looking forward to it!”

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the prime minister.

“This live TV debate on Sky News gives the final two candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain.

“It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate.”

First the final two will participate in a BBC debate on Monday, as they spend the summer trying to win the backing of Tory members, who will ultimately hand them the keys to No 10.

Earlier this week, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak told Sky they would not be taking part in its scheduled three-way debate.

The move came after earlier TV confrontations concerned Tory MPs who watched the candidates engage in furious exchanges and criticise the Government’s record.

