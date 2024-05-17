Rishi Sunak spotted at Southampton football match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak was in the stands on Friday night to watch his beloved Southampton FC take on West Brom.

The Prime Minister, a self-described “massive Saints fan”, was seen standing and clapping, wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with “Saints 85” in red.

Home team Southampton and West Brom are competing for a place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

He said in April he is hoping for a “trip to Wembley” at the end of the football season to watch his team in the play-offs.

Mr Sunak was born in Southampton and has previously said he would be a “very happy man” if he could run his club.