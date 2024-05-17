Jump to content

Rishi Sunak spotted at Southampton football match

The Prime Minister clapped from the stands as he watched his beloved Southampton FC take on West Brom.

Helen Corbett
Friday 17 May 2024 20:32
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak (centre) during the Sky Bet Championship play-off, semi-final, second leg match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton (Steven Paston/AP) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak was in the stands on Friday night to watch his beloved Southampton FC take on West Brom.

The Prime Minister, a self-described “massive Saints fan”, was seen standing and clapping, wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with “Saints 85” in red.

Home team Southampton and West Brom are competing for a place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

He said in April he is hoping for a “trip to Wembley” at the end of the football season to watch his team in the play-offs.

Mr Sunak was born in Southampton and has previously said he would be a “very happy man” if he could run his club.

