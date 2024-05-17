Rishi Sunak spotted at Southampton football match
The Prime Minister clapped from the stands as he watched his beloved Southampton FC take on West Brom.
The Prime Minister, a self-described “massive Saints fan”, was seen standing and clapping, wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with “Saints 85” in red.
Home team Southampton and West Brom are competing for a place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final.
He said in April he is hoping for a “trip to Wembley” at the end of the football season to watch his team in the play-offs.
Mr Sunak was born in Southampton and has previously said he would be a “very happy man” if he could run his club.