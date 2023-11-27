Sunak says more action needed to lower migration amid Braverman deal accusations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak insisted he was determined to bring net migration down amid reports he reneged on a leadership contest deal with Suella Braverman to raise the salary threshold for migrant workers to £40,000.

The Prime Minister said “we need to do more” and indicated he would look at the number of dependants students can bring when they come to study in the UK, which has already been limited.

It comes after the Telegraph newspaper reported he had agreed on a four-point plan to lower levels of immigration in exchange for his sacked home secretary’s support, which included new restrictions for foreign workers.

Speaking at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace, Mr Sunak said: “I’m very clear that the levels of net migration are too high. They need to come down to more sustainable levels.

“It is encouraging that the Office for National Statistics last week said the numbers are slowing but we need to do more.

“I have already taken action to tighten the number of dependants that students can bring when they come to study here.”

He added: “As we need to do more, we’ll look at that and where there are abuses of the system we will of course act.

“The levels do need to come down, they are too high.”

Official figures published last week showed net migration reached a record 745,000 in 2022, prompting Tory calls for curbs.

It follows claims made in a scathing attack by Mrs Braverman that the PM agreed to a number of policy priorities as part of a secret pact in exchange for her backing during his leadership bid.

The Telegraph reported that they included a commitment to raise the salary threshold for foreign workers, which is currently set at £26,200 for a skilled worker visa although roles on the shortage occupation list can be offered at £20,960.

Downing Street earlier this month rejected the former home secretary’s “characterisation” of a secret pact allegedly being reached, but did confirm the pair had been discussing policy prior to her appointment.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is understood to have worked up a plan designed to appease calls from right-wing Tories for the Government to take action.

During Home Office questions on Monday, his opposite number Stephen Kinnock accused him of becoming a “law unto himself” who had set himself on a “collision course” with his new boss, Home Secretary James Cleverly.

He said: “To add insult to injury he went behind his new boss’s back to present his laundry list to the Prime Minister, including a cap on social care visas and abolishing the shortage occupation list.

“Does the immigration minister have any respect whatsoever for the authority of the new Home Secretary and, given he’s said to be on resignation watch, can he confirm that he will resign if his proposals are rejected?”

Mr Jenrick dodged the question and hit back, accusing the Opposition of offering no solutions of their own and having “complete disdain for the British public”.

He suggested the Government will set out further plans to reduce legal and illegal migration “in due course”.

Labour has sought to win over voters dissatisfied with the Tory record, with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper telling the Sunday Times her party would increase salary requirements for workers coming from overseas.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones also signalled that Labour sees a “normal level” of migration at a “couple of hundred thousand a year”.

Meanwhile, the number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel topped 28,000 for the year so far after 364 people in eight boats made the journey on Sunday. This is only the second time in almost a fortnight that arrivals have been recorded.