What the papers say – May 4

Here are the stories leading the daily newspapers this Saturday.

PA Reporter
Saturday 04 May 2024 03:24
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

The front pages on Saturday are dominated by the results of the local elections across the country.

The Guardian, the Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph lead on the “worst local election result” in years for the Conservatives.

The Times, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail all report on a schism within the Tories, claiming that another plot to trigger a no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister is fizzling out.

The Independent declares Rishi Sunak is “on the rack”, with all signs pointing to a Labour win in the coming general election.

Moving away from politics, the i reports on new allegations against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun say the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit the King next week.

And, lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a plea from Gavin and Stacey fans, who are urging the writers to have characters Smithy and Ness wed as the beloved TV show wraps up.

