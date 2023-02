UK willing to supply jets to allies so they can send fighter planes to Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain is prepared to supply fighter jets to eastern European allies to enable them to release their Soviet-era planes to Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said backfilling allies with the UK’s jets to free up their own would be a quicker way to bolster Kyiv’s defences than providing them with British Typhoons.

His comments came on Friday as Rishi Sunak prepared to lead the nation in a minute’s silence to mark a year of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s all-out assault on his neighbour.

Britain announced a new package of sanctions, imposing an export ban on every piece of equipment Russia has been found using on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will use a call with G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, to urge allies to “move faster” in arming Volodymyr Zelensky’s resistance against the invasion.

Britain will be training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard jets but allies have been reluctant to release the modern warplanes requested by the Ukrainian President.

Mr Wallace told Times Radio “the other quick way that Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for those countries in Europe that have Russian Soviet fighter jets – MiG 29s or Su-24s – if they wish to donate we can use our fighter jets to backfill and provide security for them as a result”.

“They are already configured to fight in a Nato way, where of course Ukraine isn’t,” he said.

Mr Wallace said the UK is taking steps to rebuild its munitions stockpiles that have been depleted by the war and have “borne the brunt of defence cuts” in recent decades.

“We have now started to place orders to replenish them and where we haven’t placed orders we have started the work to make sure we have the supply chain or find alternative sources,” he told Sky News.

Mr Wallace said the Russian army was suffering “huge losses” on the battlefield for very little territorial gain and will sacrifice a growing number of troops to satisfy Mr Putin’s demands.

“It will move effectively to a meat-grinder approach where it just keeps sacrificing its own soldiers for the vanity of the Kremlin,” he told Times Radio.

“That’s why we see huge losses amongst the Russian army and only gains – where we see gains – in metres not miles.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the internationally co-ordinated new package of sanctions.

Export bans have been extended to include hundreds of goods, including aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military industrial complex.

The UK also sanctioned senior executives at the Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, as well as bosses at Russia’s two largest defence companies and four banks.

Mr Cleverly warned Mr Putin will “probably threaten nuclear use” as he fails in Ukraine.

“We have committed to ensure that Putin fails in his attempt to invade Ukraine and as that realisation of his failure dawns on him, he will use every trick in the book,” he told Times Radio.

“He will use cyber, he will use disinformation, he will try and call in any and every favour in the international community that he can.

“He will threaten escalation and he will probably threaten nuclear use. What we have to say to the Russian people is that there is not and has never been a threat to Russia itself.

“This is a purely defensive posture. No one else is talking about this kind of escalation and there is no threat to Russia itself.”

In the virtual G7 meeting, Mr Sunak will urge his fellow world leaders to “move faster” in arming Ukraine’s troops as the battle against Mr Putin’s forces continues.

“For Ukraine to win this war – and to accelerate that day – they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. That is what it will take to shift Putin’s mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence,” Mr Sunak was expected to say.

“The coming weeks will be difficult for Ukraine, but they will also be difficult for Russia. They are over-reaching once again. So now is the time to support Ukraine’s plan to rearm, regroup, and push forward.”

The UK remains a prominent supporter of Kyiv, with the Government announcing earlier this year that Britain would be the first country to supply tanks to its armed forces.

But fears remain that the war could continue for at least another year, even as Ukraine insists that further support and weaponry can help bring the conflict to a conclusion.

At the G7 meeting, Mr Sunak is expected to urge other nations to supply longer-range weapons to Kyiv, while also repeating his offer of British support to countries able to provide planes.

Mr Sunak, who will also host members of the Ukrainian armed forces in Downing Street as well as ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, will hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of No 10 accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.

“As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country,” he said.

“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict. As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe.”

In Ukraine, soldiers are braced for a Russian spring offensive.

But Mr Putin’s original plan of taking the country in only a matter of days failed, with a vast amount of the current fighting centring around the battle for the east of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson, who was prime minister when the war began and when few believed Ukraine could hold out against Russia, has become a vocal advocate of the need to send fighter jets to the Ukrainians.

“Now is the time to give President Zelensky the tools the Ukrainians need to finish the job,” he said.

“The last year has taught us that sooner or later, the West gives the Ukrainians what they need. And if that is the choice – sooner or later – let’s make it sooner, for the sake of Ukraine and the world.

“A swift Ukrainian victory is the humane, compassionate and economically sensible outcome.”

In New York, Mr Cleverly will tell a special session of the UN Security Council that support for Ukraine cannot be “time-limited”.

The Foreign Secretary will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, as well as UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution, backed by 141 nations, calling for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and demanding the withdrawal of its forces.

In the UK, politicians have been united on the need to stand with Ukraine.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the country’s support “is as firm and unstinting today as it was on that dark day one year ago”.

“As we mark this solemn anniversary and look ahead to the coming months, we must do the same. Regardless of what other political disagreements we may have, we stand in lockstep with the Government on this issue,” he said.

“No-one should ever have to face the hardship and loss that the Ukrainian people have over the last year. Their fight for democracy, freedom and liberty in the face of tyranny is also our fight. Standing with our Nato allies, we will ensure Putin’s defeat and Ukraine’s victory.”