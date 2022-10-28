Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

We must starve terrorists of money and tech, Cleverly to tell UN meeting

Countries must join forces to ‘fight terrorist ideologies online’, the Foreign Secretary will say.

Sophie Wingate
Saturday 29 October 2022 00:01
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Countries must work together to fight online terror and cut terrorists’ resources to prevent deadly attacks, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will tell a United Nations meeting in India.

Speaking at the UN Security Council counter-terrorism committee in New Delhi on Saturday, he will urge allied states to tackle terror groups’ use of technology to recruit and radicalise people and livestream attacks.

We must starve terrorists of the finance and emerging technologies that will cause death and destruction around the world

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Mr Cleverly is expected to say: “Within the space of two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora, to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns, to livestreaming attacks.

“Online incitement has radicalised vulnerable people in far-off countries, who have gone on to use rental vans as weapons of terror.

Recommended

“So we must continue to work together to fight terrorist ideologies online.”

He will conclude that nations must “starve terrorists of the finance and emerging technologies that will cause death and destruction around the world”.

On Friday, the Cabinet minister laid a wreath at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai in honour of those who were killed in the city’s 2008 terror attack, including three British nationals.

“The horrors of that day must never be repeated. The UK stands with India against terror,” Mr Cleverly tweeted.

The UK is funding new technology to crack down on drones being used to inflict terror and is working with allies to push tech companies to stamp out extremist content and challenge propaganda by so-called Islamic State.

The Foreign Secretary is set to meet India’s minister of external affairs on Saturday to discuss boosting co-operation between the two countries.

Recommended

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi he hopes to make “good progress” on finalising a new trade deal, after the Government missed the Diwali deadline for striking an agreement set by Boris Johnson.

The Department for International Trade had sought to play down suggestions of a breakdown in negotiations in the wake of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial remarks about Indian migrants in the UK overstaying visas.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in