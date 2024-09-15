Starmer and Sunak attend annual Battle of Britain service at Westminster Abbey

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and leader of the Conservative Party Rishi Sunak attended the annual Battle of Britain service at Westminster Abbey on Sunday.

The event, which was held between 11am and 12pm, marked the 84th anniversary of the victory by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

It was the first decisive battle in history fought entirely in the air, and was a dramatic turning point in the Second World War.

Sir Keir and Mr Sunak both met Venerable Dr Giles Legood, Chaplain-in-Chief of the Royal Air Force, and watched the carrying of the Battle of Britain Roll of Honour.

The pair also stood together during a Second World War-era flypast over Westminster Abbey featuring a Lancaster Bomber.

The service included readings from Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Dr Legood and Sergeant Angela Luddington. Members of the Royal Air Force also sang hymns throughout the ceremony.