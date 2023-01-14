In Pictures: Heavy rain brings weekend washout for many
Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the UK.
Downpours have affected parts of the UK, as the Met Office warned of chilly temperatures, heavy showers and strong winds.
The forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland and the far north of Northern Ireland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.
In parts of England on Saturday, rivers burst their banks, with fields and roads flooded after the downpours.