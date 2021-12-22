River Thames searched in hunt for missing student

Specialist teams are scouring part of the River Thames in the search for 20-year-old Harvey Parker.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 22 December 2021 16:22
A CCTV still of Harvey Parker on the night that he went missing. (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen on Friday after leaving Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster central London at around 2.15am.

CCTV footage showed Mr Parker walking into Craven Street and then south towards the Embankment, and he has not been seen since.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London before going to the nightclub.

On Wednesday the Metropolitan Police said that investigators had viewed CCTV near the Golden Jubilee Bridge and believe Mr Parker, who is a member of front of house staff at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, may have entered the water there.

The force said that there was nothing to suggest anyone else was involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor said: “We are doing all we can to find Harvey, and working closely with our colleagues in the Marine Policing Unit.

“We are keeping Harvey’s family fully informed of any developments; and the thoughts of my colleagues and I are with them at this distressing time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21.

