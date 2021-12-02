Dozens of maskless passengers hit with £200 fines after rule reinstated

Face coverings become mandatory again on public transport from Tuesday.

Ella Pickover
Thursday 02 December 2021 22:47
Passengers wearing masks travelling via Waterloo station in London (James Manning/PA)
Passengers wearing masks travelling via Waterloo station in London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dozens of maskless passengers have been fined as compulsory face coverings were reinstated.

Face coverings become mandatory again on public transport from Tuesday amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Dozens of people were fined for not wearing masks (PA)
(PA Wire)

Some 152 people in London were ordered to pay a £200 fine on Tuesday, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Another 125 were asked to leave TfL services, and 127 were prevented from boarding a service or entering a TfL station.

Recommended

Meanwhile TfL said its staff reminded more than 5,100 people to cover their faces on its bus, Tube and rail network.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) previously raised concerns that train workers would be left to deal with angry passengers who do not want to wear face masks.

General secretary Mick Lynch said on Sunday that more resources were needed to police the use of face coverings.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in