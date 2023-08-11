RMT calls for action on safety measures on anniversary of fatal derailment

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rail union is calling for safety recommendations made following a train derailment to be implemented in full.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) warned of an increasing risk of another tragedy on the eve of the third anniversary of the Carmont rail incident on Saturday.

The report into the fatal derailment of a passenger train at Carmont, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire on August 12, 2020 by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) made 20 recommendations more than a year ago.

Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones in the accident at Carmont and the six people on the train who were injured Mick Lynch, RMT

The union said most of the recommendations “remain open”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union would pause to remember the deaths of the three who were killed, including RMT conductor member, Donald Dinnie.

“Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones in the accident at Carmont and the six people on the train who were injured.

“If the Government and Network Rail does not give immediate priority to acting on these safety concerns and recommendations there is an increased risk of more accidents like Carmont putting rail workers and rail passengers at risk of harm.”

We are committed to ensuring Britain’s railway retains its standing as the safest major railway in Europe Network Rail

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “There were fundamental lessons learnt by Network Rail and the wider industry in the wake of the Carmont accident.

“As well as expressing our deep sorrow and regret at the loss of the lives of Christopher Stuchbury, Donald Dinnie and Brett McCullough, it’s important that we acknowledge it should not have taken this tragic accident to highlight those lessons.

“We are committed to ensuring Britain’s railway retains its standing as the safest major railway in Europe and we know there is no room for complacency as we work with our regulator, and industry partners, to maintain that record.

“Our plan is to double our investment in climate resilience over Control Period 7 (2024-2029) to over £1.6bn.”