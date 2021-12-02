London Underground warns of disruption to Night Tube services this weekend

Travellers in London have been warned of “severe disruption” to the Night Tube this weekend as drivers stage a second round of strikes in a row over rosters.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for eight hours from Friday and Saturday evenings on the Central and Victoria lines, where the Night Tube is due to run.

The weekend overnight service, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed last weekend, although it was disrupted by industrial action.

The union claims Transport for London has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.

We’re urging Night Tube customers to check before they travel this weekend ahead of more disruptive RMT strike action Nick Dent, London Underground

Further strikes are planned in the run-up to Christmas.

TfL said drivers will only work four nights a year, adding that new rosters have been agreed by other unions.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: “We’re urging Night Tube customers to check before they travel this weekend ahead of more disruptive RMT strike action on the Central and Victoria lines.

“While I’m pleased we managed to run a safe and regular service on the Night Tube last weekend despite strike action, there is still a chance of severe disruption this weekend and up to Christmas.

“We’ve been in talks with the RMT for months to try and avoid this needless strike action.

“I apologise to customers for the disruption they may face and urge the RMT to continue talks with us, rather than threatening London with further strikes at a crucial time for its recovery.”