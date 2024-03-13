ScotRail workers to be balloted for strikes in dispute over train staffing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ScotRail workers are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over driver-only operation.

More than 100 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will vote in the next few weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The union said the move is in response to plans to run services on the Barrhead and East Kilbride routes without a second member of staff, at the discretion of the driver.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ScotRail are trying to sneak through DOO (driver-only operation) by the backdoor by putting train drivers in a difficult position, giving them the power to decide whether a train runs or not without a second staff member on board.

“It is important for safety and the comfort of passengers that a second person is on these ScotRail services and we will resist all attempts to endanger our members’ jobs.

“The Scottish Government needs to make an intervention to stop DOO on the Barrhead and East Kilbride routes taking place.

“Members will be incensed at the behaviour of ScotRail bosses and we are confident they will deliver a strong mandate for strike action.”

The ballot will end on April 11.