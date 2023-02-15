RMT marks anniversary of Tebay rail tragedy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rail union is marking the anniversary of an accident which claimed the lives of four track workers.

The tragedy happened 19 years ago when a 16-tonne steel wagon rolled down the West Coast Main Line at Tebay in Cumbria.

The workers who died were members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “We remember these tragedies not only as a mark of respect for our comrades but in order to campaign for proper safety standards, to ensure this never happens again.

“However, despite these tragedies and others, we are having to resist further attacks on safety, with 50% planned reductions in scheduled maintenance tasks, hundreds of job losses and more unsocial shifts.

“The cost-cutting agenda posed by Network Rail’s plans under so-called modernising maintenance represents a threat to safety standards, our members’ wellbeing and to the travelling public.”

Network Rail insists it will never do anything to compromise safety.