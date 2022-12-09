Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shivering migrants brought ashore in Kent

An RNLI lifeboat brought one group ashore at Dungeness.

Ben Mitchell
Friday 09 December 2022 14:39
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

More migrants have arrived in the UK shivering from cold after crossing the English Channel through freezing fog,

An RNLI lifeboat brought one group ashore at Dungeness, Kent, on Friday – mainly men with three or four women.

The arrivals were given blankets, socks and food by Care4Calais charity volunteers who had turned out to give them support.

The migrants were visibly cold and shivering after crossing in freezing temperatures.

Other boats are believed to have been brought into Dover in the first arrivals by small boats since December 1 when 166 arrived.

Recommended

Total arrivals by small boats for the year stand at 44,092 not including those arriving on Friday, according to Ministry of defence figures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in