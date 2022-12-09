Shivering migrants brought ashore in Kent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More migrants have arrived in the UK shivering from cold after crossing the English Channel through freezing fog,

An RNLI lifeboat brought one group ashore at Dungeness, Kent, on Friday – mainly men with three or four women.

The arrivals were given blankets, socks and food by Care4Calais charity volunteers who had turned out to give them support.

The migrants were visibly cold and shivering after crossing in freezing temperatures.

Other boats are believed to have been brought into Dover in the first arrivals by small boats since December 1 when 166 arrived.

Total arrivals by small boats for the year stand at 44,092 not including those arriving on Friday, according to Ministry of defence figures.