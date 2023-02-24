What the papers say – February 24

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several of the Friday papers are dedicated to the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Metro runs the headline “Heroes never give in” as it juxtaposes its front page from a year ago with an image of Ukrainian flags honouring dead soldiers at a cemetery in Kharkiv.

The Telegraph leads with a warning from the Archbishop of Canterbury that an end to the war in Ukraine cannot see Russia treated like Germany after the First World War.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Daily Express report the Queen Consort has “taken a swipe” at the “woke” rewriting of Roald Dahl’s classic books.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star carry backlash to Environment Secretary Therese Coffey’s comments suggesting eating turnips could help avoid fruit and vegetable shortages in UK supermarkets during the winter months.

The i reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has softened his stance on NHS pay talks in a bid to end long-running industrial action.

And the Financial Times says US President Joe Biden has selected former Mastercard chief Ajay Banga to take over as World Bank president.