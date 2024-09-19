Rob Burrow’s wife accepts JustGiving award recognising his fundraising work

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey described the former rugby league star as “a beacon of hope and inspiration” as she accepted an award on his behalf recognising his fundraising work.

Burrow died in June at the age of 41, four-and-a-half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

He was diagnosed with MND barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.

Having raised millions for charity, Burrow was recognised at the GoCardless JustGiving Awards on Wednesday night with the special recognition award, which was accepted on his behalf by his wife.

“It is a huge honour to receive the JustGiving special recognition award on behalf of my late husband, Rob Burrow CBE,” Lindsey Burrow said.

“Rob was a beacon of hope and inspiration to so many people who saw or heard his story. He was the face of the MND community in the most difficult of circumstances, yet he never let the disease define him.

“Alongside his good friend Kevin Sinfield, over £15 million has been raised for a number of MND charities, since Rob’s diagnosis in 2019.

“We have heard so many inspiring stories of people who have done wonderful things to help others and as a family we have taken great comfort from people’s fundraising efforts, which has meant that work is well under way on the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

“My family hope that this will be a lasting legacy to Rob and will help many families like ours. Rob taught us all that in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”

The special recognition award is given to an individual who has “gone above and beyond for a cause they care deeply about”.

With the support of Lindsey and former teammate and friend Sinfield, Burrow raised more than £15 million for the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Just one day after his death was announced, work began on the Rob Burrow Centre for MND with the former Leeds Rhinos star raising more than £6 million to fund the state-of-the-art facility.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: “Rob Burrow CBE was an extraordinary human being.

“Despite being diagnosed with MND, Rob dedicated the very last few years of life to raising millions of pounds to fund vital research and to help others battling this cruel disease.

“It was an honour for us to recognise Rob’s incredible work at last night’s ceremony and we, like the rest of the world, will always continue to celebrate his legacy.”