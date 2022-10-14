Jump to content

In Pictures: Harry Potter and Cracker star Robbie Coltrane

The Scottish star played Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starred as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in crime drama Cracker.

Pa
Friday 14 October 2022 19:37
Robbie Coltrane (Zak Hussein/PA)
Robbie Coltrane (Zak Hussein/PA)
(PA Archive)

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72.

The Scottish star was best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.

Coltrane featured in another classic British franchise when he played KGB man Valentin Zukovsky in Bond film Goldeneye in 1995 and played the same character in The World Is Not Enough.

Arguably Coltrane’s best known role came in the Harry Potter film series as he starred in all eight movies as Rubeus Hagrid alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

The 6ft 1in actor, who was personally selected by author JK Rowling, is said to have only taken the role of the giant after his children urged him to.

Coltrane’s collection of accolades culminated with an OBE award from the Queen in 2006 for services to drama.

