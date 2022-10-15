Jump to content

What the papers say – October 15

The death of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane features on many of the front pages.

PA Reporter
Saturday 15 October 2022 02:13
What the papers say – October 15 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reaction to a “day of chaos” in Downing St dominates the nation’s Saturday papers.

The Times, The Independent, FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead with Prime Minister Liz Truss sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and ditching a major chunk of her mini-budget in a bid to rescue her premiership.

The Telegraph, Daily Express and iWeekend report the move has done little to calm Tory rebels, who are plotting to replace Ms Truss as leader “within days”.

“Time’s up” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail asks: “How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?”

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a typical sideways view of the saga.

And The Sun carries the death of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best-known for his portrayal of Hagrid in Harry Potter.

