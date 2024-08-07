Jenrick under fire for saying people shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ should be arrested

Support truly

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has come under fire for saying protesters shouting “Allahu Akbar” should be “immediately arrested”.

Muslim politicians have accused the Conservative MP of “nasty divisive rhetoric” and “textbook Islamophobia” for his comments about the Arabic phrase meaning God is great.

Mr Jenrick was speaking about claims that far-right riots over the last week have been dealt with more harshly than other recent unrest, pointing to the policing of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the capital.

This language from Jenrick is more of his usual nasty divisive rhetoric Tory peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

He told Sky News: “I have been very critical of the police in the past, particularly around the attitude of some police forces to the protests that we saw since October 7.

“I thought it was quite wrong that somebody could shout Allahu Akbar on the streets of London and not be immediately arrested, project genocidal chants on to Big Ben and not be immediately arrested.

“That attitude is wrong and I’ll always call out the police for it.”

Conservative peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi hit out at his remarks, writing on X: “Everyday before we start parliamentary business in the Commons and Lords we say a prayer and praise God – we say our parliamentary version of Allah hu Akbars at the heart of democracy – a process Robert Jenrick is a part of.

“This language from Jenrick is more of his usual nasty divisive rhetoric – he is such a tool.”

Labour MP Naz Shah said: “This is complete ignorance and textbook Islamophobia from Robert Jenrick. It literally equates every Muslim in the world with extremism…

“It’s a basic Islamic saying that every Muslim in the world says in prayer…

“Imagine in this climate, either being that ignorant or deliberately trying to stigmatise all Muslims.

“He should apologise and speak to Muslim communities and learn more about our faith.”

The Muslim Council of Britain said: “Mr Jenrick’s claim that politicians should choose their words wisely during this crisis rings hollow as he reaches for Islamophobic rhetoric, the lowest common denominator for demagogues.

“It only goes to show that institutional Islamophobia is alive and well in the Conservative Party. As a prospective leader, Mr Jenrick should be showing leadership, reassuring our communities when fear is palpable.

“Instead, by calling for a well-worn religious phrase to warrant arrest is the kind of divisive language we would come to expect peddled by sections of the media and politicians, has emboldened the far-right thugs we see on our streets today.”

The Muslim Association of Britain accused Mr Jenrick of “pure unadulterated Islamophobia” and said it was “precisely what has been driving these Islamophobic far-right extremists”.

Mr Jenrick, who is seeking to replace Rishi Sunak at the helm of the Conservative Party, later posted a video on X appearing to show demonstrators in Bolton shouting the phrase, with the caption: “‘Allahu Akbar’ is spoken peacefully and spiritually by millions of British Muslims in their daily lives.

“But the aggressive chanting below is intimidatory and threatening. And it’s an offence under Section 4 and 5 of the Public Order Act.

“Extremists routinely abuse common expressions for their own shameful ends.”

Baroness Warsi replied: “No Robert you do not get to go on national broadcasters and say one thing and try and pretend you said something else after!

“If you genuinely feel your comments on @SkyNews were inappropriate, offensive, incendiary and anti Muslim ( which they were) then start by apologising.

“Then you can go back to pretending you are a responsible candidate for the leadership of our party.”